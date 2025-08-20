Tradition Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 922.6% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,132,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 165,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,573,000 after buying an additional 106,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

