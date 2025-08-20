Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $703.5670 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

