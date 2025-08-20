Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.3401 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

