TFB Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vistra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Vistra by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 2,964,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,206,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,650. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $193.3210 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.90 and a 52-week high of $216.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

