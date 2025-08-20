Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,747 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,747 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. The trade was a 15.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE DECK opened at $105.4410 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

