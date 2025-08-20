GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $265.7190 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $281.50. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

