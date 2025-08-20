Capital Analysts LLC Sells 691 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.