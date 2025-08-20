VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF $PFXF Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

PFXF stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

