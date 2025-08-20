NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Bought by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 7.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.36% of NVR worth $76,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVR by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $8,257.1450 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,615.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,360.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $120.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

