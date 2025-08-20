Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

