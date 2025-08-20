Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,584.08 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,665.54 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,560.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,134.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

