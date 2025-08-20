T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 0.7% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Amphenol worth $1,098,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 912,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,763,320 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $109.8860 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

