Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

