Candriam S.C.A. Sells 156,008 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156,008 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,989 shares of company stock worth $10,976,478 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

