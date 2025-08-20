Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Visa stock opened at $342.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $627.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.41. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.31 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

