Fosun International Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,016 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,131,000 after buying an additional 3,811,756 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE KO opened at $70.1050 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $301.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

