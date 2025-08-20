JT Stratford LLC Buys 485 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.3140 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.