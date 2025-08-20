HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MA opened at $585.7690 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $529.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $461.90 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.