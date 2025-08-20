Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Lessened by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

