SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $401,829,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 896,836 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 213,277 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $305.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $228.26 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

