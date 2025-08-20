Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $19.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

