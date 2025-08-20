Aspire Growth Partners LLC Acquires 7,943 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 156.7% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.3140 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market cap of $808.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,989 shares of company stock worth $10,976,478 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

