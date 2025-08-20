Capital Analysts LLC Buys 5,190 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

