Quantbot Technologies LP Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $212.2350 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.54. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

