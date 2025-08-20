ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $887.4020 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $961.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $931.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,414. This trade represents a 56.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,361 shares of company stock worth $10,579,976 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.