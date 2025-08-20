The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.2030 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

