Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after buying an additional 1,204,337 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $703.5670 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $760.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.02. The firm has a market cap of $665.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

