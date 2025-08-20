Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $289.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

