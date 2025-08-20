Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $534,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 602,581 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $117.1930 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.