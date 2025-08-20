JT Stratford LLC Sells 221 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,437,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $255,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DE opened at $489.1970 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $371.76 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.04 and a 200 day moving average of $490.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.