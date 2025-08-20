Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.4%

AMD stock opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

