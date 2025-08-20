Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.7060 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $427.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

