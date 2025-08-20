Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.82. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

