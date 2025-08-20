Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $569.28 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $583.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.76 and a 200-day moving average of $514.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

