Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $361.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.35. The company has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

