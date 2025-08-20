Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.