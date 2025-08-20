Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 4.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $479.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

