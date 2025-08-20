Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,975,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,534,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $234.2670 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

