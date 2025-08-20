Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC

Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,724 shares of company stock valued at $213,126,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.59 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

