Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $796,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $19,278,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,960. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.77, for a total transaction of $238,495.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,137.58. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,361 shares of company stock worth $10,579,976. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $887.4020 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $961.85 and a 200-day moving average of $931.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

