Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.7%

PEP opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

