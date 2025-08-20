Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

