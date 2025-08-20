Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ross Stores by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $193,141,000 after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,516,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $147.88 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

