Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stake Boosted by Aspire Growth Partners LLC

Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

