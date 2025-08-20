Colonial Trust Advisors Has $71,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $189,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

