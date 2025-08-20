Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,022,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $241.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $193.75 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

