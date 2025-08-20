Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,725 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,725 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of AVGO opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.90 and a fifty-two week high of $317.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.93.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

