Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.369. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $105.4440 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Target by 16,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $133,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.