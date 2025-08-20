VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,593,000 after buying an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,607 shares of company stock worth $8,345,132. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

