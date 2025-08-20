Candriam S.C.A. Has $60.62 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148,202 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $60,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 986.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2,629.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

